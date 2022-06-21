Hxro (HXRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $70,982.00

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Hxro has a market cap of $89.59 million and approximately $70,982.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

