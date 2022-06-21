Hydra (HYDRA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $211,391.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00014168 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $26.06 million and $211,391.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.01355561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00493010 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,280,346 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.