Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,591. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

