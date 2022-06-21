Icapital Wealth LLC Buys 543 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Icapital Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.34. 751,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,946,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $285.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

