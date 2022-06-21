Icapital Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Icapital Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 956,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,858,112. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,488,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138 in the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

