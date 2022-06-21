Icapital Wealth LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 834.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,210 shares during the quarter. Marqeta comprises 2.7% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Marqeta worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MQ traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 326,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.98.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. UBS Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

