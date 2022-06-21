Icapital Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Icapital Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. 84,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,840. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

