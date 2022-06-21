ichi.farm Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00707775 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00080725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00503911 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

