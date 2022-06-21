Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Director Sells 34,525 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CVET stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 970,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,577. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.92. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 322,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Covetrus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,323,000 after purchasing an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Covetrus by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,945,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Covetrus by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
