Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,290 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.79. 41,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

