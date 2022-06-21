Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,891 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $18.07 on Tuesday, hitting $437.53. 26,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,425. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $411.39 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

