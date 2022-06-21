Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,213,000 after purchasing an additional 298,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,776,134. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

