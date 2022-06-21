Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

HON stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.76. 31,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.