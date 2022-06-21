Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $22.33 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.52. 28,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,672. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

