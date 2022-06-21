Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 57,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

