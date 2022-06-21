Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,768 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from €26.50 ($27.89) to €21.30 ($22.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.21) to €31.00 ($32.63) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,011. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.