Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 286 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 127.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $14.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -225.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.49 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,652. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

