Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,230. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

