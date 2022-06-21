Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 4,712 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,931. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

