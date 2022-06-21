Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fortune 45 LLC’s Largest Position

Fortune 45 LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 17.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.66 on Tuesday, reaching $283.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,197,192. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

