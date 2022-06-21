Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

