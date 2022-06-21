Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 637.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.77. 1,594,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,197,192. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

