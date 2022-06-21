Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,838 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.