IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Holdings Boosted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

