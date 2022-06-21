IQeon (IQN) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

IQeon (IQN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. IQeon has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $51,698.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

