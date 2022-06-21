iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after acquiring an additional 887,707 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $60.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.