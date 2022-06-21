iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 893,595 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

