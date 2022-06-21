iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.51 and last traded at $124.88. 2,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

