iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 15.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $174,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

IWD opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

