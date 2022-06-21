iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Steph & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.8% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $168.69. 1,864,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,255,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average of $199.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

