iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,904,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.