iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253,826 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average of $199.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

