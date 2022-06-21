iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 52,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.