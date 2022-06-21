iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.94. 277,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

