iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $114.57. 53,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,803. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

