JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ASML by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML stock traded up $23.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.91. 13,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,391. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $461.85 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.29 and a 200-day moving average of $645.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

