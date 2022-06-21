JCIC Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,359 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

NYSE:PBA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,866. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

