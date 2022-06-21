JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,076,000 after buying an additional 2,123,548 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

SJR traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 18,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

