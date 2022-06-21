JOE (JOE) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.17 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $67.34 million and $5.17 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.00868312 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00079165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00493183 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 280,023,305 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

