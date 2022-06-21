John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

