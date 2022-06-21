JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 2.55% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $78.46 and a 52-week high of $96.02.

