JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 563.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,941,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,310,344 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

