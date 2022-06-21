JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73.

