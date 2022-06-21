Jupiter Trading Up 145.2% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $867,673.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 145.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00673719 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00498443 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,064,439 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

