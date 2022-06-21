Keene & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,160. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $1,638,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.