Keene & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 3.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.02. 144,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

