Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 14,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.