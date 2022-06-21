Keene & Associates Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,029,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after buying an additional 444,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,422,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,739. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

