Keene & Associates Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.80.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.