Keene & Associates Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 32.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 18.4% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,107. The company has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

